WWE Star Returns After 1167 Days; Suddenly Loses

A WWE star just made her return to the company. Her last match for the promotion was 1167 days ago.Xia Brookside made her WWE debut in 2018 when she participated in the second Mae Young Classic Tournament. Although she lost to IYO SKY in the first round, she impressed WWE officials enough to be signed to a deal. She primarily competed on NXT UK. However, after the brand was put on hiatus, Xia Brookside was released from the company along with several other stars. Following her departure from the Stamford-based promotion, she went to Stardom. Currently, she wrestles for TNA.Two weeks ago, on NXT, Ava announced that the Speed Title was coming to the black and silver brand. Last week, she announced a tournament to determine who would face Sol Ruca for the Speed Title at NXT No Mercy. One of the names announced for the tournament was Xia Brookside. Tonight, Xia returned to NXT to compete in the first-round match against Candice LeRae. This marked her first match for the promotion since the June 23, 2022, episode of NXT UK. Despite her best efforts, Candice LeRae picked up the win and advanced to the next round of the tournament.Who Are the Other Participants of the WWE Speed Tournament?Last week on NXT, Ava announced a tournament to determine who will be next in line to challenge Sol Ruca for the Speed Title at No Mercy. Ava announced four names, including stars from AAA, WWE, and TNA Wrestling - Candice LeRae, Lainey Reid, Xia Brookside, and Faby Apache.Candice LeRae and Xia Brookside competed in the first-round match. Now, Faby Apache and Lainey Reid will compete in the second first round match next week on the black and silver brand. With her win this week, Candice will face the winner of next week's match.It will be interesting to see who will win this tournament and challenge Sol Ruca for the Women's Speed Championship.