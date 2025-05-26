WWE star returns less than 3 weeks after heartbreaking goodbye

A popular WWE Superstar recently made their return less than three weeks after bidding farewell on an edition of NXT. It is none other than the developmental brand's Yoshiki Inamura.
After losing week in and week out on WWE's programming, Yoshiki Inamura revealed to Josh Briggs on the May 6, 2025, edition of NXT that he had conversed with Ava about leaving the developmental brand and was headed to his home country of Japan. Since then, Inamura had not been seen on the black and silver brand.
Tonight on Battleground, Josh Briggs, Hank, and Tank locked horns with Shawn Spears, Niko Vance, and Brooks Jensen in a six-man tag team match. All of the stars involved in the bout put on an amazing display of action. The match ultimately ended in Briggs' team's favor. However, Spears and his teammates started attacking their opponents after the match.
Following this, Yoshiki Inamura made his shocking return to help Josh Briggs & Hank, and Tank. Inamura took everyone out with a chair and forced Shawn Spears' team to retreat.
Yoshiki Inamura then celebrated with Josh Briggs & Hank and Tank after the match. It will be interesting to see what Shawn Michaels has planned for the star's future after his return.