WWE star reveals he didn't pitch to work with The Rock but got a writer's call about secretly planned angle

The Rock is back to being a regular character in WWE, and it all started with his appearance on the Day 1 edition of RAW, which also featured the return of Jinder Mahal. The Modern Day Maharaja recently spoke about working with The Rock and how the angle came to fruition.

Before the highly-publicized Day 1 RAW, WWE teased the arrival of a former WWE Champion, and many were left shocked after hearing Jinder Mahal's entrance music.

The Indo-Canadian star cut an impressive heel promo, drew massive heat, and set the stage for The Rock's appearance, which predictably got a massive pop. The Great One ended the segment by taking Mahal out and beginning his latest on-screen run with the Stamford-based promotion.

During an interview with Gorilla Position, Mahal claimed that he didn't pitch to work with the Rock and was informed about the segment by a creative team member.

He recalled:

"No, actually, I didn't pitch. I went home for Christmas, and when I landed back in Tampa, I got a call from one of the writers saying, 'Hey, I think you've already seen on social media; we've announced a former WWE Champion is going to return.' Then I'm like, 'Yeah, it's me,' but I knew the kicker was coming. But there is going to be a bait and switch, and you're actually with The Rock and don't tell anybody." [00:50 - 1:11]

Jinder Mahal says he was the most relaxed he's ever been during the WWE segment with The Rock

Sharing the screen with The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment history can seem daunting for many talents. Not Jinder Mahal.

After learning he would be involved in a segment with The Rock, Mahal was thrilled about the creative and was full of praise for The Great One.

Unlike many megastars, The Rock was humble and very easy to work with, according to Jinder Mahal, who enjoyed delivering a promo in the presence of one of the biggest names ever in pro wrestling.

"So, I found out a few days earlier, and yeah, what an awesome moment. I was super excited. The Rock, one of the most amazing performers of all time, is super, super giving, and super easy. That's like the most relaxed I've been in a promo; he is just an absolute pro." [1:12 - 1:27]

From being in a segment with The Rock to challenging Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, Jinder Mahal has started 2024 with a bang, and the former WWE Champion hopes to keep the momentum going into WrestleMania XL.

