WWE star reveals he suffered serious injury during match against AJ Styles

A top WWE Superstar recently disclosed that he suffered a scary injury days before WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. He was involved in a one-on-one match with AJ Styles on the go-home edition of Monday Night RAW ahead of The Show of Shows.

During the April 14, 2025, installment of the red brand's show, Karrion Kross wrestled The Phenomenal One. The two superstars delivered incredible performances before The Herald of Doomsday seemingly sacrificed himself by placing his hands behind his back as Styles hit his finisher for the win.

In The Killer, a documentary on his YouTube channel, Karrion Kross confirmed that he ruptured his eardrum during the bout. As shown in the film, the former NXT Champion underwent a repair procedure with a specialist just days before competing at GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII. The documentary further noted that the WWE Superstar passed out due to intense pain one hour into the procedure, yet "he did not sell it!"

"One hour into repairing his ruptured ear, Kevin passes out from the pain, loses color, and breaks into a full-body sweat. He did not sell it." [From 12:02 to 12:11]

AJ Styles revealed how he felt losing to a former WWE champion at WrestleMania 41

The Phenomenal One locked horns with Logan Paul on Night Two of The Grandest Stage of Them All. In the closing moments, Kross came out to stop Logan's manager from handing him the brass knuckles. The Doomwalker also convinced Styles to use the weapon, but The Phenomenal One refused.

Capitalizing on the situation, The Maverick secured a massive win in Las Vegas. During a backstage segment on RAW after WWE WrestleMania 41, AJ Styles opened up about losing to the former United States Champion.

"Not gonna lie, Jackie, it was a hard pill to swallow. But Logan Paul plays his games, and he gets his little lackeys involved, and maybe, I was prepared for that, but the truth is I'm taking that L. But that's okay; I'm gonna move on. I'm gonna be okay," he said.

Only time will reveal if a major feud between AJ Styles and Karrion Kross will materialize on RAW.

