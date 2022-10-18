"Not even Triple H was ready" - Female WWE Superstar opens up on returning to the company

Candice LeRae returned to WWE on the September 26th edition of RAW and it even caught Triple H by surprise.

LeRae defeated Nikki A.S.H. in her main roster debut. Candice's husband, Johnny Gargano, had previously returned to the company on the August 22nd edition of RAW in Toronto. Gargano was a free agent for nine months but opted to return. The couple recently welcomed a newborn son into the family, which was a catalyst for their departure.

Speaking on the "Muscle Memory with MuscleManMalcolm" show, the Poison Pixie admitted that keeping her return a secret was difficult:

“So Johnny and I both knew for sure about what I wanted to say a week before he debuted," said LaRae. "So I knew for a while. Keeping a secret was very very difficult. In this day and age there’s so much social media and so many things leaking and trying to keep a secret was really difficult. I think being a secret was a little harder than me being a secret was easier but hard because I was going with him to train."

The 37-year-old added that even Triple H was surprised that she came back to the company so soon:

"I was his training buddy but we were just like oh yeah I’m just training with him. I think people just weren’t expecting me to be ready to come back so soon, not even Triple H was ready haha.” H/T: MuscleManMalcolm

How did WWE keep Candice LeRae's return a secret?

Candice LaRae's return was a well-kept secret to fans and to most backstage as well.

Fightful reported that the company listed a different match internally for Nikki A.S.H. on the September 26th episode of WWE RAW. She was scheduled to battle Doudrop but LeRae was revealed as her opponent instead.

The Poison Pixie is a one-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion. She captured the belts with Indi Hartwell in 2021. It will be interesting to see if LeRae finds more success on the main roster.

