Backstage update on how WWE kept Candice LeRae's return a secret - Reports

Candice LeRae returned to WWE on this past Monday's episode of RAW, and the company successfully kept her return a secret.

The Poison Pixie promptly defeated Nikki A.S.H. on her main roster debut. LeRae's husband, Johnny Gargano, also returned to the company after nine months on the August 22nd episode of WWE RAW in Toronto.

According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE wanted to keep Candice's return a surprise and could do so by listing a different match internally. Nikki A.S.H. was listed to face her former tag team partner, Doudrop, but Candice was revealed as her opponent instead.

It was Candice's first match in the promotion since July of last year. She and Indi Hartwell lost their NXT Women's Tag Team Championships to Zoey Stark and Io Shirai (aka IYO SKY) at The Great American Bash 2021.

Candice LeRae is to face Dakota Kai next week on WWE RAW

Following her shocking debut, Candice approached RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss backstage. Candice wished Bianca well in her title defense against Bayley at Extreme Rules on October 8th.

Damage CTRL interrupted the trio, and Bayley accused Candice of being jealous of them. LeRae called the group cowards, and The Role Model mocked her for feeling confident after only winning one match on the main roster.

Candice suggested a match against Dakota Kai, and Bayley told her that she would have to wait until next week.

Candice LeRae joined RAW Talk following the show and discussed her debut. The Poison Pixie was thrilled to be back and complimented the Edmonton crowd for the reaction she received. It will be interesting to see how the fans react to her moving forward.

Do you think Candice LeRae will defeat Dakota Kai on next week's RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far