WWE star Robert Roode shared heartbreaking family news

After a successful run in TNA, Robert Roode joined WWE in 2016 and quickly established himself as a top star in NXT. He won the NXT Title before moving onto the main roster.

He found some success on the main roster as well by winning the United States Championship. However, a serious injury brought his run to a screeching halt. He underwent C5-C6 neck fusion surgery in 2022 and C4-C5 cervical fusion surgery in 2023. During this time, he transitioned into a backstage role in WWE as a producer. He also effectively announced his in-ring retirement last year.

Now, the WWE star has taken to social media to share that his son, Nick Roode, underwent surgery.

"From the game winning goal to the operating table 🤦🏻‍♂️Sometimes, the life of an athlete isn’t fair. But one day, @nick.roode will have a bad ass story to tell about all this 😎. Recovery starts now! 🙏"

Robert Roode has no plans of returning to the ring despite being medically cleared

Injuries have been a part of Robert Roode's career, which have often hindered his run. However, he has been doing well in his new role as a backstage producer. Hence, it should come as no surprise that he's happy with this role.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Roode confirmed that he's been medically cleared to compete, but he was happy being a producer in the WWE.

"Ironically enough, I just got green-lighted. The fusion has completely fused. So, as far as like, looking at it from a medical point of view, it's safe to get back in the ring, I guess," he said. "But, at almost 48 years old, given the opportunity that I've been given now to work as a producer, which was my goal coming to WWE almost eight years ago, I'm quite happy doing this. And I feel like I've had a good run, as they say, and I'm happy to do what I'm doing now." [H/T - CVV]

It will be interesting to see if Robert Roode changes his mind in the future about an in-ring return.

