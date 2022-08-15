WWE star on Roman Reigns and The Usos possibly receiving three new heel rivals (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns and The Usos have feuded with several teams in WWE over the last two years. However, they are yet to meet a newly formed group on the RAW roster.

The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley) has featured prominently on Monday nights in recent months. They are currently involved in a high-profile feud with Edge and the Mysterios.

Priest spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Liam Power ahead of WWE’s next premium live event, Clash at the Castle, on September 3. The Judgment Day member confirmed that he would like his faction to face The Bloodline in the future, but not yet.

“That’s something that we’ve talked about,” Priest said. “We’ll get there, yes, but we’re very conscious of we need to get there. We can’t just do it just because. I mean, you’re talking about three people that are right now [the biggest stars], and I’m in the company saying this, and I have no issue saying it because it’s the truth. They’re on another level that nobody else in the company is on.” [9:50 - 10:17]

In the video above, Priest also discusses Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre, and Rhea Ripley’s recent leg choke spot with Dominik Mysterio on RAW.

Why Damian Priest does not want to face Roman Reigns’ group yet

WWE Hall of Famer Edge formed The Judgment Day in April when he received help from Damian Priest to defeat AJ Styles at WrestleMania 38. Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley later joined the group before The Rated R Superstar was surprisingly kicked out.

While Priest wants the villainous faction to reach The Bloodline’s level one day, he is aware that they still need time to build their characters.

“We need to get there,” Priest continued. “That’s a goal for all of us. That’s where we want to be. Yes, but when the time is right. We want to earn it, we want to earn our place, and we want to get there so that we can do really crazy business with them.” [10:18-10:32]

Representing The Judgment Day, Balor and Priest lost against Dominik and Rey Mysterio at SummerSlam last month following interference from Edge. The rivalry is expected to continue at Clash at the Castle, where Roman Reigns will also be in action against Drew McIntyre.

Would you like to see The Judgment Day feud with Roman Reigns and The Usos? Let us know your opinion in the comments section.

