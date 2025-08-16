  • home icon
  WWE star's exit sparks outrage, wrestling veteran targets the company - "Triple H can't be that petty" (Exclusive)

By Prityush Haldar

Published Aug 16, 2025 14:41 GMT

By Prityush Haldar
Published Aug 16, 2025 14:41 GMT
Triple H is the Chief Content Officer in WWE [Image: WWE.com]
Triple H is the Chief Content Officer in WWE [Image: WWE.com]

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke about how Triple H has handled the Karrion Kross situation. The star and his wife, Scarlett, parted ways with WWE after their contracts expired.

Kross has had a groundswell of support since his contract with WWE expired. The star uploaded a YouTube video on his channel covering his last few days with the company before SummerSlam. In the video, he spoke about how the company didn't take his contract negotiations seriously. He has also appeared on several interviews claiming that his contract situation is not a work and he is truly out of the company.

This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo claimed that he was initially hoping the situation was WWE possibly fooling the audience. He detailed that as time has passed, it has become evident that Kross' situation is real. The veteran writer expressed disbelief over Hunter's working style, stating he couldn't understand why The Game allowed personal feelings to come in the way of business.

"It's not a work. Hundred percent, not a work," Russo said. "I'll be honest with you, I was leaning towards work because I kept saying Triple H can't be that stupid. Triple H can't be that petty where he's going to get his personal feelings of Kross, he's going to let that get in the way of business and money. So that's why I'm like, please let this be a work." [From 14:23 onwards]
Triple H has not made any public statements regarding the Karrion Kross situation. Kross, during his interview with Ariel Helwani, spoke about the lack of communication with Hunter.

The star also revealed that he had been given 24 hours to sign a new contract, but when he returned to negotiate, the offer had been pulled.

