WWE star's exit sparks outrage, wrestling veteran targets the company - "Triple H can't be that petty" (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke about how Triple H has handled the Karrion Kross situation. The star and his wife, Scarlett, parted ways with WWE after their contracts expired.

Ad

Kross has had a groundswell of support since his contract with WWE expired. The star uploaded a YouTube video on his channel covering his last few days with the company before SummerSlam. In the video, he spoke about how the company didn't take his contract negotiations seriously. He has also appeared on several interviews claiming that his contract situation is not a work and he is truly out of the company.

Ad

Trending

This week on BroDown with host Mac Davis, Russo claimed that he was initially hoping the situation was WWE possibly fooling the audience. He detailed that as time has passed, it has become evident that Kross' situation is real. The veteran writer expressed disbelief over Hunter's working style, stating he couldn't understand why The Game allowed personal feelings to come in the way of business.

"It's not a work. Hundred percent, not a work," Russo said. "I'll be honest with you, I was leaning towards work because I kept saying Triple H can't be that stupid. Triple H can't be that petty where he's going to get his personal feelings of Kross, he's going to let that get in the way of business and money. So that's why I'm like, please let this be a work." [From 14:23 onwards]

Ad

WWE has found the female Roman Reigns - Check out now!

Ad

Triple H has not made any public statements regarding the Karrion Kross situation. Kross, during his interview with Ariel Helwani, spoke about the lack of communication with Hunter.

The star also revealed that he had been given 24 hours to sign a new contract, but when he returned to negotiate, the offer had been pulled.

While using the quotes from this article, remember to embed the video and credit Sportskeeda for the transcript.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prityush Haldar Prityush is a WWE news writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling who started watching wrestling in the later part of The Attitude Era. Although he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Prityush was a creative writer for his college, and his flair for creativity and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to the journalism field. After an initial stint in 2016-2017, he has been writing regularly for Sportskeeda since 2021.



As someone who loves and respects the business, he prides himself on factual, clean, and ethical reporting, free of plagiarism and AI usage. One of the ways he ensures this is by transcribing videos that he reports on.



Prityush had the privilege of interviewing superstar Matt Hardy in his career so far. Although, his favorite wrestler is CM Punk, as he relates to his Straight Edge philosophy.



When he is not reporting news, he loves reading and collecting WWE action figures. He currently owns over 500 wrestling figures and merchandise. Know More