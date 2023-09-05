WWE star's husband "threw his hands in the air" when informed that she was going to work with Trish Stratus

A female WWE Superstar's husband was on cloud nine when WWE informed her that she would be working with Trish Stratus.

During the 2023 WWE Draft, Zoey Stark was drafted to RAW. At Night of Champions 2023, Stark helped WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus defeat Becky Lynch, thus forming an alliance with her. The duo had been feuding with Lynch since then, with the rivalry finally culminating at WWE Payback 2023.

During her recent chat with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Zoey Stark revealed her husband's epic reaction when they learned that she was going to work with Trish. Here's what she said:

“Trish is so sweet. She’s a genuinely nice person and she wants to help. I still remember finding out I’d be working with her. I’d just worked out with my husband, and we were going to Whole Foods–and that’s when I got the call. My heart stopped when I found out I’d work with Trish. It’s the opportunity I had been working for. My husband was next to me, and he threw his hands in the air. We were extremely happy.” [H/T SI]

Trish Stratus' alliance with Zoey Stark didn't last long

At WWE Payback, Stratus wrestled Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage match. Stark unsuccessfully tried to help Trish put Lynch down. Following the bout, Stratus slapped Stark and berated her, prompting her to turn on the WWE legend.

Zoey Stark heaped big praise on her husband during her chat with Barrasso. Check out her comments below:

“My husband teamed with Steve Corino in Japan, who was one of my coaches at the PC. Everyone at the PC helped me get where I am. Matt Bloom and Shawn Michaels are absolutely amazing. Terry Taylor with the psychology, Johnny Moss, Norman Smiley, Robbie Brookside, I was blessed to be around them.”

At a mere 29 years old, Zoey Stark has a long road ahead of her in WWE. It remains to be seen how she fares on the main roster now that she's no longer aligned with Stratus.

