WWE star's incredible transformation draws reaction from Chelsea Green

Chelsea Green is one of the most active WWE stars on social media. The current WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion recently took to Twitter to react to her colleague’s incredible transformation.

Green won the Women’s Tag Team Championship alongside Sonya Deville on the July 17, 2023 episode of RAW. However, Deville suffered an injury soon after, allowing Piper Niven to take her place as the champion.

WWE presenter Kayla Braxton recently took to social media to share her incredible transformation with the fans. She noted that she had lost some weight, gotten Botox, and was looking better than ever.

Her post drew a great reaction from her fans. Chelsea Green was among the WWE stars who reacted to her post. The Women’s Tag Team Champion reacted with one word, made popular by Cardi B, followed by the fire emoji.

Check out her reaction below:

"Okurrrrrr 🔥"

Chelsea Green’s Twitter post:

Expand Tweet

Kayla Braxton’s transformation is an incredible one. She is one of the most beloved WWE personalities, and has a huge social media following. The transformation will likely bring more eyeballs towards her.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven have had a lackluster WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship run

The August 14, 2023, episode of RAW saw Piper Niven step in as Chelsea Green’s new tag team partner. It was expected that the two women would have a good partnership.

Over the past couple of months, they have only defended the titles twice. Their first title defense was on August 21 on RAW, where they defeated Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

Their second title defense was nearly a month ago, against Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. The match ended in a disqualification win for the champions.

This hasn’t allowed the two women to showcase their potential, even with the titles in hand. Chelsea Green has competed in more singles matches since winning the titles than tag team matches.

It’s no secret that the creative team has failed to elevate the women’s Tag Team Championships with good matches and storylines. Sonya Deville's return could spice things up for the team.

Fans could see the formation of a few new tag teams on the main roster, and that could help the creative team could book regular title matches. It would benefit the women’s division of the company.

Do you think the Women’s Tag Team Championships are an afterthought? Sound off in the comments section below.