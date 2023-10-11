"Soon to be..." - Former champion shares heartfelt message amid WWE absence [PHOTO]

The WWE Women's Tag Team Champions are doing fairly well as they continue to work with what they've got to build the division. Chelsea Green seems to have settled in with her new tag partner Piper Niven. It remains to be seen how this will factor into the narrative when Sonya Deville returns to television.

Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green's win on the July 17, 2023, edition of WWE RAW, was a joyful moment as the two were finally, and deservedly, holding a WWE championship for the first time in their careers. However, Deville was subsequently sidelined due to a torn ACL.

Amid her hiatus, the 30-year-old shared a post on Instagram about her marriage to Toni Cassano in the not-too-distant future:

"Soon to be… Mrs. And Mrs. 🖤," Sonya Deville captioned the photo below.

As of this writing, a date has not been officially disclosed regarding both her marriage and in-ring return. Congratulations to Sonya Deville for what she was able to accomplish with eight years of hard work, professionally and personally.

Chelsea Green is convinced Sonya Deville will make a strong comeback to WWE TV

While speaking on an episode of Bleav in Pro Wrestling, Chelsea Green discussed her former tag partner. She brought up their 'full-circle moment' in July and what she expects from Deville upon the latter's return:

“We have such a history together, coming up through ‘Tough Enough,’ and I’ve supported her along the way. I’ve been watching her do all these amazing things but not be able to actually grasp a championship. So for her to finally win her first championship in eight years, for me to come back, and after all these years of putting in work on the independent scene and in other companies, I was able to do this. To win this alongside her, it was such a full-circle moment," Green said. [H/T: Fightful]

Green then predicted:

"We have seen her be strong in so many different areas of wrestling and outside of wrestling. We’ve seen her go through a lot. We’ve never seen her face an injury and come back. I really think she’s gonna come back even better. Don’t tell Piper I said any of this because Piper and I like to pretend that that side of me doesn’t exist."

Chelsea Green's current tag partner Piper Niven, meanwhile, is heading for a collision course with WWE veteran Natalya next week in the season premiere of WWE RAW. This was made official after a backstage confrontation this past Monday night.

Which superstars would you like to see featured on the season premiere of RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.