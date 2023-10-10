"She’s about to get slapped and called bi*ch!"- Natalya takes a shot at RAW Superstar following heated confrontation

WWE Superstar Natalya recently took a shot at Chelsea Green following their confrontation on RAW.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Queen of Harts appeared backstage for a conversation with Tegan Nox about her match with Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. Meanwhile, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven interrupted Nattie as Niven started threatening the 41-year-old, resulting in the confirmation of a future match.

Following the confrontation with Green and Niven, WWE's official handle posted a backstage video of Nattie reciprocating Chelsea and Piper's threat to her. Responding to the same tweet, Natalya claimed that Green might witness her ruthless side if she keeps on poking her in the future.

Check out Natalya's tweet on this link.

"She’s about to get slapped and called bi*ch! #IYKYK," Natalya shared.

WWE Superstar Natalya opened up about The Great Khali's return to the company

WWE Superstar Natalya recently shared her thoughts about The Great Khali's return to the company.

While speaking in an interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Natalya mentioned that she would like The Great Khali to return to the squared circle in the near future. The veteran also added how good of a friend Khali is.

Nattie continued as she stated that The Great Khali is also a WWE Hall of Famer and has contributed his part in Hollywood as well, which makes him one of the stars to step foot in both fields.

Nattie detailed:

"I would love for The Great Khali to come back. He is a very good friend of mine. He is beloved in India and he's also a WWE Hall of Famer. He's so special. He's such a special person. You think about the work that he's done in WWE, but also the work that he's done in Hollywood."

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Natalya in the near future.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comments section below!