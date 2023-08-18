Natalya hopes WWE legend will return in September after five-year absence (Exclusive)

Natalya is looking forward to WWE's next trip to India for the Superstar Spectacle event in Hyderabad on September 8. In an exclusive interview, the RAW star said she hopes The Great Khali makes an appearance at the show.

Khali is one of India's most popular wrestlers. The 50-year-old appeared in WWE between 2006 and 2014. During that time, he held the World Heavyweight Championship and feuded with legends such as John Cena and The Undertaker. He has not competed in a WWE match since featuring in the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018.

Natalya used to perform as Khali's manager earlier in her career. Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, she expressed her desire to see the seven-foot-one star in India:

"I would love for The Great Khali to come back. He is a very good friend of mine. He is beloved in India and he's also a WWE Hall of Famer. He's so special. He's such a special person. You think about the work that he's done in WWE, but also the work that he's done in Hollywood." [12:44 – 13:05]

In the video above, the former SmackDown Women's Champion reflected on how her family dealt with the Montreal Screwjob incident at Survivor Series 1997.

Natalya's experience traveling with The Great Khali

As Natalya referenced, The Great Khali's contributions to the wrestling business were recognized in 2021 when he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The Queen of Harts has fond memories of working with Khali, especially when they traveled with each other to WWE shows:

"We would travel together," Natalya continued. "Anywhere we went, somebody would approach Khali. They would be like, 'Sir, we know you from this, we know you from that, we know you from WWE, we know you from The Longest Yard.' He never, ever, ever turned down a photo. He took a picture with everyone. I can't tell you how many swarms of people would come up to him and say, 'Please, please, take a picture with us.'" [13:10 – 13:36]

Natalya also spoke about the possibility of another former WWE star, Nia Jax, returning to the company one day.

