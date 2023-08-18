Natalya on former champion possibly returning almost two years after WWE exit (Exclusive)

Natalya has worked with hundreds of women in WWE over the last 16 years, including one-time RAW Women's Champion Nia Jax. In an exclusive interview, The Queen of Harts gave her thoughts on her former co-worker possibly returning to the company on a permanent basis.

Jax received her release from WWE in November 2021. The 39-year-old recently told Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter that she trained at Natalya's wrestling facility with a view to returning to the ring.

In a separate interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Natalya spoke highly of Jax's dedication to the wrestling business. She also commented on The Irresistible Force's one-off appearance in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match:

"When I think about Nia Jax, she had such a great showing at this past Royal Rumble," Natalya said. "She had a hiatus. Of course, nobody ever wants to get let go from WWE, and I remember when all of that happened it was just a chaotic time in the world, kind of during the height of the pandemic." [10:37 – 10:59]

Jax returned as the surprise 30th entrant in the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match. She lasted almost two minutes before 11 women joined forces to eliminate her.

Natalya added that everyone in WWE was glad to see Jax back after more than a year away from the company:

"But to see her talking about wanting to get back into wrestling, wanting to get back to where it all began for her, seeing her at Royal Rumble, she seemed really happy. She seemed like she's in a great place, it made me happy for her because WWE, we are like a big family." [11:00 – 11:20]

Natalya on how Nia Jax felt after leaving WWE

The timing of Nia Jax's WWE departure came as a surprise to many people. The former RAW star was taking a break from wrestling due to mental health reasons when WWE informed her she was no longer needed.

Natalya recalled how Jax was disappointed when she received news of her release:

"When she left WWE, I think she did feel sad because she missed a lot of her friends and she loved performing and loved being able to do that. If it's something that she wants to do and she's got the wrestling itch again, I think the Royal Rumble kind of gave her the wrestling itch a little bit." [11:22 – 11:40]

Several WWE stars have practiced at the wrestling facility that Natalya shares with her husband Tyson Kidd. The former SmackDown Women's Champion added that anyone associated with WWE is welcome to train with them:

"If anybody from our WWE family ever says to me, 'Nattie, can I come to your ring? Can I work with you and TJ [Tyson Kidd]?' TJ and I always welcome our WWE family into our ring, so if somebody like Nia Jax that wants to work on her craft or wants to get better, we are always happy to help," Natalya continued. [11:42 – 12:00]

The 41-year-old is currently assigned to the RAW brand. In her most recent televised match, she defeated Tegan Nox on the August 17 episode of Main Event.

