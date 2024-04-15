WWE star's "rockstar" WrestleMania performance was incredible, according to Freddie Prinze Jr.: "She's just sick"

WWE WrestleMania XL brought out the best of many superstars as they looked to make it big on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Freddie Prinze Jr. believes that one of the former WWE Champions gave an incredible performance at the premium live event.

WrestleMania had many entertaining matches this year. Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes were involved in two of the best matches of the event and performed beyond fans' expectations. Fans were also all-praise for Bayley and IYO SKY. Freddie Prinze Jr. also thinks the same.

Bayley won the WWE Women’s Championship from IYO SKY at The Show of Shows. While SKY lost the title, Freddie Prinze Jr. thinks she gave an incredible performance at the show.

On his podcast Wrestling with Freddie, the former WWE writer spoke highly of the star who lost her title at WrestleMania.

"This match was so much fun to watch. I don't know if she's [IYO SKY] the best wrestler, but she's the coolest wrestler. Like, the moves she does and the attitude on her face, and the way she just looks at you when she gets one over on you. I wanted her to win for a little bit and I'm pulling for Bayley," Prinze Jr. said.

He picked out some incredible moments from the match that impressed him. She stood out from the rest of the crowd for him.

"She's [SKY] just so smooth with it. Everything just is cool like a rockstar. You just want to hang out with her. She's just sick and I loved this match, I thought it was awesome," declared Prinze Jr. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Fans will likely see a lot more of IYO SKY even though she has lost the title. She is among the best female wrestlers in the world and WWE still hasn’t unlocked her full potential.

Bayley has talked about her win over IYO SKY at WWE WrestleMania XL

Bayley defeated her former best friend to win the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania XL. It’s no secret that IYO SKY put on a better performance in the match and made The Role Model’s title win more memorable.

Bayley spoke about the match and the win and noted that it was a huge moment for her. It was also her first one-on-one match at The Show of Shows.

"It really does feel like that [The win is a win for the fans]. I feel that they have come along [into] this new era with us. They wanted the change so much. And I felt the change as soon as I came back from my injury. The first time at SummerSlam in that locker room, I felt that it was different. And that was just being in Hunter’s presence. I felt everybody was excited for the future and had hope. And I think the fans have been feeling that too."

Fans can hope to see another match between the two top stars down the line. They have the potential to burn the house down whenever they get a chance.

