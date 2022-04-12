Former WWE Intercontinental Champion discloses why he hates popular Kevin Owens move

Sami Zayn recently revealed that he does not like to take Kevin Owens' pop-up powerbomb.

The modified Powerbomb was the biggest move in Owens' arsenal for years before he started using the Stunner. However, those who receive it aren't exactly fans of the move.

On the Out of Character podcast, Ryan Satin asked Zayn to name his least favorite finishing move to take. The pop-up Powerbomb was the first that came to his mind. Here is his explanation:

"The pop-up Powerbomb, when Kevin Owens was doing that, was not fun," said Sami Zayn. I've had a few, like anybody else who's been wrestling 20 years, I've dinged my head a few times. And that one would kind of rock me every time. You know, we've been married to each other on the road for a minute. We were wrestling each other every night for months. Those nights when he was winning; oof, that pop-up Powerbomb. It was not fun, that's just the first one that jumps to my mind." [38:19-38:49]

Sami Zayn added that he was thrilled when Kevin Owens started using the Stunner as his finisher because he wouldn't have to take many more pop-up Powerbombs.

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's history goes beyond WWE

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have been best friends for decades, working together in several promotions around the world. They developed incredible chemistry as partners and opponents, which was showcased on a global stage in WWE.

The two have faced off several times in the company over the years, first in NXT. Owens got the better of Zayn on the black and gold brand in 2015, while they traded wins on the main roster the following year.

The two allied in late 2017 and loosely remained partners until 2019. WWE rekindled their feud two years later. They faced off at WrestleMania 37, with KO defeating the Master Strategist on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

