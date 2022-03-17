"It ended by pushing this story further" - Sami Zayn reveals his upcoming match at WrestleMania 38 was not pre-planned

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn disclosed that his match with actor Johnny Knoxville was never part of the plan for WrestleMania 38. However, the feud took an intense turn when Knoxville was eliminated by the former Intercontinental Champion at the 2022 Royal Rumble.

In an interview with The Dallas Morning News, Zayn revealed that his match with Knoxville was a result of the WWE Universe’s reaction.

The former Intercontinental Champion mentioned that fans love Knoxville and that he can attract the crowd. This is the reason why Zayn’s story with the Jackass Forever star was extended.

“So, the fans love him, and I think what happened is there is such a gravitation toward him and the response was so good that I think it ended up pushing this story further, which has both been a good thing and a bad thing for me because, you know, now I have to deal with all his shenanigans and his… ugh ... all the stuff that comes with dealing with Johnny Knoxville,” said Zayn. (H/T- Fightful)

Sami Zayn is excited for his match with Johnny Knoxville

During the interview, Zayn broke character and said he is excited about his match with Johnny Knoxville because the WWE Universe is excited for it as well.

He also thinks the "Jackass Forever" star is a great foil for his character and vice versa. Finally, the former Intercontinental Champion said that he would love to defeat Knoxville at WrestleMania 38.

“But, yeah, that performer side of me for sure is excited because I know the fans are excited, and I know they are getting a kick. And I think he is a great foil for my character, and I’m a good foil for him. His fans, the world of ‘Jackass Forever’ and the world of WWE... it’s like peas in a pod. So, I’m happy to be doing this, and I think I’m going to be even happier when I’m standing over him after the bell has rung and I’ve decimated him in the middle of Dallas,” said Zayn. (H/T- Fightful)

