"Chris was always down to ride" - Former Intercontinental Champion says he has amazing chemistry with Chris Jericho

Former Intercontinental Champion Rey Mysterio has expressed that he has amazing chemistry with Chris Jericho.

The Master of 619 has over two decades of experience and formed special relationships with his colleagues during his time with WCW and WWE. One of his oldest rivals is none other than 'The Painmaker' Chris Jericho.

Mysterio recently appeared on WWE's YouTube channel to reminisce on the 20 years of his career. The former world champion rewatched his 2009 classic at The Bash, which was a Mask vs Title match. The 47-year-old superstar walked out with the Intercontinental Championship and his mask. The luchador shared his thoughts on his old-rival:

"The chemistry I had with Chris was insane as well,'' Mysterio said. "You know, Chris was always down to ride... You got a man that's 215-220 pounds on your back and cranking your knees, it feels bad. This was a special match too cause I had a little trick up my sleeve." (From 16:39 to 17:06)

During the summer of 09, the two superstars went head-to-head for the prestigious Intercontinental Championship. After ripping his mask off a month before The Bash, Mysterio came prepared, wearing two masks.

What is Chris Jericho up to these days?

In 2019, Chris Jericho left WWE and joined All Elite Wrestling. The company was initially founded by Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. Jericho became the inaugural AEW World Champion after defeating Hangman Adam Page.

He ultimately formed his own faction called The Inner Circle. A few months ago, Jericho broke up the faction and created a new one called Jericho Appreciation Society. Apart from Sammy Guvera and Jake Hager, the group had three new members.

Jericho has been feuding with Eddie Kingston for the past few months. After being at a disadvantage, Kingston aligned himself with the Blackpool Combat Club and began feuding with the Jericho Appreciation Society.

This week, The Painmaker faced The Mad King in a Barbed Wire Everywhere death match with members of Jericho's stable in a shark cage. Kingston lost the match but got the last laugh as he dropped Jericho on a barbed wire surface and Jericho was taken out on a stretcher.

