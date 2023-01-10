WWE star says Camille Vasquez could have helped Dominik Mysterio out of jail in jest

On the latest episode of RAW, commentator Corey Graves mockingly claimed that WWE star Dominik Mysterio was rescued out of jail because of Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez.

Last year, Vasquez received international attention for her performance in Johnny Depp's defamation trial against Amber Heard.

Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley attempted to ruin The Mysterios' Christmas Eve celebrations a few weeks ago. However, unlike the brutal assault on Thanksgiving Day, Rey Mysterio quickly called the police and had his son arrested.

Since the altercation, the 25-year-old WWE Superstar spent a night in jail before being released by his Mami, hinting at a significant gimmick change following his incarceration.

Tonight on RAW, Dominik was invited as a special guest on The Miz TV to discuss his jail time and the changes prison caused him. But before appearing on Miz TV in a backstage segment, WWE commentator Corey Graves took a rib at Rhea Ripley.

"Rhea called Priest; Rhea called Balor. Hell, I think Rhea may have called Camille Vasquez! But the most dangerous man in WWE is free. Dominik Mysterio is here," Corey Graves said.

Graves stated that The Eradicator may have gone to Camille Vasquez to be Dom's attorney-in-law as an impressive hack to rescue him from jail.

The RAW commentator also mentioned Dom as the most dangerous man in the company because of his new attire on WWE programming.

