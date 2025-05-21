WWE star says Jacob Fatu is "scared" of him

Jacob Fatu received a massive push at WWE WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Given that he has many opponents on his back, NXT talent Keanu Carver has issued a warning to the new Bloodline member.
At The Showcase of The Immortals in Las Vegas, Fatu faced LA Knight for the United States Championship. The Samoan Werewolf secured a huge victory over his opponent to capture the coveted title.
Later, at the 2025 Backlash, the 33-year-old star put his US Championship on the line against Knight, Drew McIntyre, and Damian Priest in a Fatal Four-Way Match. Jacob Fatu retained his title following interference from JC Mateo (FKA Jeff Cobb).
On X, a fan recently asked Keanu Carver to share his thoughts on the reigning US Champion. The NXT star responded by stating Jacob Fatu was scared of him and seemingly called out the new Bloodline member. The post has since been deleted.
''Heard he [Jacob Fatu] got a problem w[ith] me, but he ain't say nun [sic] to me= he's scared of me; y'all figure out what y'all think, though!'' he wrote.
Check out the post below:
WWE veteran comments on Jacob Fatu's future
Wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff recently made a few bold predictions about The Samoan Werewolf. He discussed this in the latest edition of the 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff podcast.
According to the former RAW General Manager, Jacob Fatu would become one of the company's biggest stars by next year. The veteran added that Fatu and Bron Breakker represented the next generation of WWE Superstars but admitted they still needed more time and exposure to build equity.
"Yeah, I think he's... I think he's going to be one of the biggest stars in the company by this time next year," he said. "Feel the same way about Bron Breakker, by the way. He's going to be right there with him, the next generation of superstars, right before your very eyes. They're right there. Are they ready? Probably not. They don't have the equity built up yet; that just takes time and exposure, but, man, there's, both of them are on their way," he added.
It will be interesting to see which WWE Superstar challenges The Samoan Werewolf for the United States Title in the coming weeks.