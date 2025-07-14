WWE star says her ribs might be broken after Evolution 2025

WWE star and the reigning NXT Women's North American Champion, Sol Ruca, believes her ribs might be broken after the Evolution 2025 Premium Live Event.

Ruca teamed up with Zaria in the Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. The titles were successfully defended by Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez against Ruca & Zaria, Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss, and Asuka & Kairi Sane.

During the closing stage of the match, Ruca was accidentally speared by her tag team partner, Zaria. The spear was meant for Bliss, who was saved by Flair at the last minute. On X, Ruca broke her silence after once again taking the same devastating move from Zaria. The 25-year-old's message suggested that she might've broken her ribs.

"Is there such thing as a friendship counselor?? #ribsmightbebroken #zariaisntallowedtospearanymore," wrote Ruca.

Check out Ruca's post on X:

Expand Tweet

Evolution 2025 marked Ruca's third consecutive match in 48 hours. She was in action in a Fatal Four-Way Match on last week's SmackDown against Bliss, Sane, and Perez. The match was won by Bliss, who pinned Sane after hitting her with the Sister Abigail DDT.

At NXT Great American Bash, Ruca successfully defended the NXT Women's North American Championship against Izzi Dame.

