WWE star says Sami Zayn is an unreliable friend in real life

Sami Zayn has been one of WWE's most popular superstars in recent years. One of his closest real-life friends, Kevin Owens, recently gave a light-hearted insight into the RAW star's behavior outside the ring.

On August 31, Owens will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at Bash in Berlin. The storyline has largely revolved around Owens betraying his previous on-screen allies, including Zayn.

In an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri of CBS Sports, Owens was asked to name his Mount Rushmore of unreliable pro wrestling friends. Instead of selecting four people, the SmackDown star revealed how Zayn can be unreliable in real life:

"In theory, he's never really turned on me per se, but outside the ring Sami Zayn is one of the least reliable people ever for anything," Owens said. "You text him, he gets back two or three days later. You need a ride somewhere, he'll get back to you [a few days later]. 'Yeah, I have to go to the airport but that was two days ago. Thanks, buddy.'" [1:13 – 1:38]

Owens and Zayn have been close friends since 2002. Their friendship became part of a WWE storyline for the first time in 2014 when Owens attacked the then-NXT Champion at TakeOver: R Evolution.

Kevin Owens on other people's perception of Sami Zayn

On television, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn made amends in 2023 after back-and-forth disagreements for several years. They even joined forces to defeat The Usos in the main event on the first night of WrestleMania 39.

Behind the scenes, Owens jokingly claimed his co-workers would agree that Zayn is not always a reliable person:

"He might not have stabbed me in the back per se on wrestling television, not that he ever stabbed me in the back in real life either, but you use the word reliable. Most unreliable of all time, Sami Zayn. Many can concur." [1:42 – 1:58]

On August 3, Zayn lost the Intercontinental Championship to Bron Breakker at SummerSlam. He unsuccessfully challenged for the title in a 2-out-of-3 Falls rematch on the August 12 episode of RAW.

