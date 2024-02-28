WWE star says his story will be over after he wins the world title for the first time in 7 years and gets into the HOF

Winning the world championship is the ultimate goal for most WWE Superstars, and Jinder Mahal is also gunning for the same. During a recent interview, Mahal was asked what 'finishing the story' meant to him, and he had a very intriguing answer.

All eyes are on Cody Rhodes as fans await to see whether WWE would actually let The American Nightmare to complete his story, which has been drawn out for a long time now.

It's become a trend in wrestling for talents to boast about their own narratives, and Jinder Mahal addressed what he wished to do. While appearing on Gorilla Position, The Modern Day Maharaja said he wanted to win the world championship again and repeat his feat from nearly seven years ago.

"For me, it would be becoming WWE Champion one more time. You know, it's been seven or eight years, no championships. So it's to become WWE Champion, World Heavyweight Champion, or Universal Champion, I think that would be the main thing. It would be an amazing way to cement my legacy." [9:37 - 9:54]

Jinder Mahal eventually also wants to earn a spot in the coveted Hall of Fame, which has some of the greatest names in the business. Another world title win and a HOF induction are what Mahal is working towards, as he added:

"And one day, going into the Hall of Fame. That would also be a huge moment." [From 9:55 onwards]

Jinder Mahal's resurgence in WWE

When WWE shockingly decided to put the WWE Championship around Jinder Mahal's waist in 2017, the fanbase was unsurprisingly left stunned.

Before he won the world title, Mahal wasn't in the main event picture and got his hands on the company's biggest prize without much of a build-up.

His run as a world champion, however, was pretty underrated in hindsight, as the promotion presented him as a despised heel. After losing the world title, Mahal lost considerable momentum as he went on to win the United States once. He also had to go through a few injury struggles in recent years.

A special segment with The Rock on the WWE RAW: Day 1 episode gave Jinder Mahal some much-needed attention as he impressed fans and officials with his performance.

He was rewarded with a world title shot against Seth Rollins. While he lost, the more serious and motivated Jinder Mahal finally looked like a top-tier talent worthy of being around the top championship.