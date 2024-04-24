WWE star seemingly calls out Michael Cole for mistake on RAW

A WWE Superstar has seemingly called out a veteran announcer for getting the name of his finishing move wrong during last night's edition of RAW.

Andrade teamed up with Ricochet to defeat Santos Escobar and JD McDonagh last night on the red brand. During the match, Andrade hit his finisher and Michael Cole called it "The Shadow." The former NXT Champion took to his Instagram story and noted that the move is called "The Message." You can check out the video on his Instagram story by clicking here.

Andrade corrects the RAW announcer on Instagram.

Andrade spent some time in All Elite Wrestling following his WWE release in 2021. The veteran wrapped up his tenure in AEW with a loss to Miro at Worlds End last December. He returned to WWE during the Men's Royal Rumble match and has aligned with the Latino World Order on SmackDown.

Vince Russo criticizes Michael Cole following WWE RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo has criticized Michael Cole for his commentary style being too similar to wrestling legend Jim Ross. The legendary broadcaster currently calls the action for All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo noted that Cole has been with the promotion for a long time and was influenced by Jim Ross. The veteran stated that he has listened to both commentators over the years many times and believes that Cole tries to "take from the JR playbook" too much. Russo claimed that will never work in the RAW commentator's favor because there will always only be one Jim Ross:

"Bro listen, Michael Cole was there when I was there. But I think JR was a big, big, huge influence on Michael Cole. Having been around them both and listened to them for many, many years, sometimes I feel Michael tries to take them from the JR playbook too much. Bro, that's never gonna work in your favor. There's only gonna be one JR," he said. [From 51:51 onwards]

Michael Cole has shared that he plans on retiring when he turns 60 and Corey Graves will likely be his replacement as The Voice of WWE. Corey Graves and Wade Barrett are currently on the commentary team on SmackDown.