WWE star seemingly unhappy after SmackDown: "If only there was more time"

A No. 1 contender for a top championship might be unhappy after what happened last Friday on WWE SmackDown. Piper Niven is possibly upset about her segment with Bayley not getting enough screen time.

In a post on her official account on X, Niven reposted her promo with Bayley. It was a fiery speech from the Scottish Superstar who will challenge for the WWE Women's Championship at Clash at the Castle in Glasgow.

However, some fans in the crowd used the "WHAT?!" chants, which might have been perceived by some as disrespectful. But it seems like Niven was more frustrated with the lack of time to fully get out what she was supposed to say.

Here's what the 33-year-old star wrote on X, using a DMX reference:

"All I know is pain. All I feel is rain. How can I maintain with that 💩 on my brain? *sigh* if only there was more time."

Piper Niven is ready to show Bayley and the fans how dangerous she is. Niven is confident that she could win the WWE Women's Championship in front of her fellow countrymen in Glasgow, Scotland.

Why did Piper Niven get to challenge for WWE Women's Championship?

Despite months of inactivity and mainly being a tag team wrestler with Chelsea Green, Piper Niven still got a championship shot at Clash at the Castle. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer said on a recent episode of WOR the reason why Niven was named the No. 1 contender.

"The major match is the Nia Jax match and they just did this to fill time until we get to it," Meltzer said.

Nia Jax has a shot at the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam after winning the Queen of the Ring tournament. There are two more premium live events before The Biggest Party of the Summer. Clash at the Castle: Scotland is about a week away, while Money in the Bank is on July 6 in Toronto, Canada.

WWE SummerSlam is scheduled to be held on August 3 at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. However, it's unclear if Bayley will still be the champion by that time considering she's at a home crowd disadvantage at Clash at the Castle 2024 against Piper Niven.

