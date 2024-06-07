WWE star sends out an appeal to fans

A WWE star made a heartwarming gesture toward a fan who asked for help on social media. The star also pleaded with fans to help out.

Dijak has been one of the most consistent performers in NXT. Across both runs on the brand, He has been exceptional on the mic and in the ring and puts his best despite not winning any championships in the Stamford-based promotion.

His performances got him noticed and he was eventually drafted to RAW. However, Dijak has seemingly disappeared from television since the 2024 Draft. He hasn't competed on the red brand and hasn't even made an appearance, while other NXT stars like Carmelo Hayes and Kiana James have competed since the WWE Draft. However, Dijak has not let this get him down, and he has been active on social media.

The 37-year-old recently took to social media to share a message from one of his fans seeking financial aid for his girlfriend, who is suffering from epilepsy. He promised to send everyone who donates to this fan a 30-second cameo video from him.

"Yo this is a HUGE fan of mine and he asked for our help. Tyler’s gf was recently diagnosed with epilepsy and they are in and out of the hospital. Even $5 or a RT can go a long way. Screenshot your donation and I’ll send you a free 30 second Cameo video saying whatever you want!"

Check out his tweet below:

Dijak's WWE contract is reportedly set to expire this month

Dijak has not appeared on television since the Draft and has only competed on Main Event against Pete Dunne. It was reported earlier that his contract with WWE is set to expire at the end of June.

Dijak is currently in negotiations with the Stamford-based promotion, but no offer has been made as of yet. However, there seems to be some interest in the 37-year-old star outside of the promotion. As of writing this post, creative plans for him are in motion, and he wasn't even backstage for the most recent episode of RAW.

It remains to be seen if WWE will decide to re-sign Dijak to a new deal.

