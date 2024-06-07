37-year-old WWE star's contract set to expire this month - Reports

A WWE star's contract is reportedly coming to an end this month. New details have come to light about his deal.

Dijak has been a consistent performer in NXT for the past couple of years. He has delivered standout performances against some of the top stars in both of his runs on the brand. However, he is still yet to win his first championship in WWE. He came close to winning the NXT North American and NXT Championship a few times but still came up short.

His performances in NXT earned him a main roster call-up to RAW during the 2024 WWE Draft. However, since being drafted to the red brand, he has not made any appearance.

As reported by Fightful Select, Dijak's WWE contract is set to expire by the end of June. The report further noted that he is being represented by Paragon Talent Group, which was co-founded by Mojo Rawley and Steven Kaye during his contract negotiations.

Although positive preliminary negotiations have begun between both parties, there is no offer on the table yet. It is also reported that there is extensive interest in Dijak outside WWE if he were not to re-sign with the company. There are no creative plans for the 37-year-old at the moment and he wasn't even brought to the June 3 episode of RAW. Previously, Dijak has been brought to show but has only made one appearance on Main Event since the Draft.

So far, the RAW talent has been professional in his dealings with WWE, and his social media has not gone unnoticed by the wrestling juggernaut.

Matt Morgan believes that WWE has miscast Dijak multiple times

This isn't Dijak's first run on the main roster. A couple of years ago, he was called up to the main roster to be a part of the Retribution faction.

However, after the stable disbanded, he was barely used and eventually returned to NXT. This time around, he has yet to make an appearance since being drafted, and it looks like there are no plans for him in the future.

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Matt Morgan stated that Dijak would be good in AEW since the Stamford-based promotion has miscast him multiple times.

"He [DIJAK] could be good in AEW. They have miscast him multiple times, no question. He's a fantastic in-ring worker. I'm a big guy and I'm very very competitive with comparing myself against some of these other big guys but I'll be the first to say this dude is good. He's really good and he can work anybody," he said.

It will be interesting to see whether Dijak will be able to reach a deal with the Stamford-based promotion and finally be used on the main roster.

