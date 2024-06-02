Current RAW star should move to AEW, says Matt Morgan, after WWE made major mistake with him

Several former WWE Superstars have moved to AEW in search of better opportunities. Wrestling veteran Matt Morgan thinks a current RAW star should now do the same.

The superstar in question is DIJAK. The 37-year-old has been under a WWE contract since 2017. However, his current deal will reportedly expire within this month. Although he was drafted to RAW in April, the former member of RETRIBUTION has not competed on the red brand over the past two months. Hence, Matt Morgan believes the former T-Bar should move to AEW after his contract ends.

On the Gigantic Pop podcast, the TNA legend pointed out that WWE has miscast DIJAK multiple times despite being a "fantastic in-ring worker." Hence, going to Tony Khan's promotion would be a good decision for him:

"He [DIJAK] could be good in AEW. They have miscast him multiple times, no question. He's a fantastic in-ring worker. I'm a big guy and I'm very very competitive with comparing myself against some of these other big guys but I'll be the first to say this dude is good. He's really good and he can work anybody," he said. [From 37:17 to 37:45]

Matt Morgan thinks a current AEW star should jump ship to WWE

While Matt Morgan thinks DIJAK should move to AEW, he believes former AEW World Tag Team Champion Ricky Starks should do the opposite and join WWE. The wrestling veteran claimed the Stamford-based company would better utilize the 34-year-old.

The TNA legend praised Starks and stated that WWE would benefit from signing him. He disclosed that he hopes the promotion takes the step of signing him when his AEW contract expires:

"I do think he could thrive there. I do because he works his butt off and he's shown us every opportunity they give him, he improves moving forward, right? The more mic time you give him, he gets better than the time he was out there before, right? In the ring, he gets better than the time you saw him previously. So, that's what kind of talent he is. I think he's charismatic as hell and he thinks he's a star. He treats himself like a star, right? That's half the battle. I think he could be good for WWE. I really really do and I hope they get him. I really do. And for his sake, because I think he can do so much more than what AEW lets him do," he said.

ECW legend Francine has previously addressed the possibility of Cody Rhodes helping his close friend Ricky Starks jump ship. It would be interesting to see if that scenario happens.

