WWE star sends emotional message to Becky Lynch ahead of RAW

A WWE Superstar recently sent an emotional message to Becky Lynch on Instagram ahead of this week's episode of RAW. The name in question is former NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell.

On last week's episode of the red brand, Lynch was seen in a backstage segment alongside Hartwell, where the latter demanded a match with the NXT Women's Championship on the line and said that she deserved it because she had never lost the title when she became the champion.

Hartwell had to previously relinquish her championship after she was drafted to RAW in 2023. However, Becky Lynch gave her what she wanted, and WWE made the bout official for this week's episode of the Monday Night Show.

Indi Hartwell recently took to her Instagram to post about the match with Lynch. She posted several photos with a caption that indicated she is ready to face The Man and win the NXT Women's Championship once again. Check out her Instagram post here.

"I used to dream until I realized it wasn't s**t in reality. 'Cause you can make it happen and I'ma make it happen. You gon' watch me make it happen. Bet they gon' remember me," Hartwell wrote.

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch's rival praised her for coming up with an incredible spot featuring Barbies during the match

In a recent edition of the Digital Spy, Tiffany Stratton spoke about her match with Becky Lynch during WWE NXT No Mercy.

Stratton gave props to The Man for coming up with an incredible spot featuring Barbie dolls during the bout, which left everyone surprised.

"That was definitely Becky's idea," Stratton said. "Becky has amazing ideas, but she thought it would be so cool and so wacky to just have that visual. Everyone thinks [the bag] would have like thumbtacks or something like that, and then [she] pours it out and it's Barbies and Barbie heads and we squash the Barbies and stuff. So that was definitely her idea."

Lynch is also set to defend her NXT Women's Championship against Lyra Valkyria at Halloween Havoc. It will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for her as a champion going .

