24-year-old star credits Becky Lynch for memorable moment in WWE career

Becky Lynch has been bringing a lot more viewership to WWE NXT during her current title reign. She recently had a top match against a 24-year-old WWE star, who credited her for a memorable spot in the contest.

Becky Lynch moved to the third brand of WWE to challenge Tiffany Stratton for the NXT Women’s Championship. The Man won the title on the September 12, 2023, episode of the show.

The two superstars then had a rematch for the title at NXT No Mercy. Their match was an Extreme Rules contest that saw both women stretch the limits to entertain fans.

Stratton had a Barbie-themed entrance during their match at No Mercy. To make matters even more interesting, Becky emptied a bag of Barbie doll figures on the mat before hitting a move on it.

Speaking to Digital Spy, The Buff Barbie revealed that the spot was Becky Lynch’s idea.

"That was definitely Becky's idea," Stratton said. "Becky has amazing ideas, but she thought it would be so cool and so wacky to just have that visual. "Everyone thinks [the bag] would have like thumbtacks or something like that, and then [she] pours it out and it's Barbies and Barbie heads and we squash the Barbies and stuff. So that was definitely her idea."

The spot went well as the Extreme Rules match could allow both women to pull it off without causing a disqualification. Becky Lynch did well to incorporate Tiffany Stratton’s character into the contest.

Becky Lynch’s WWE NXT rival also revealed how she got her nickname

Tiffany Stratton is famously known as 'The Buff Barbie' in WWE. During her interview with Digital Spy, the former NXT Women’s Champion talked about how she got her nickname.

"I was a bodybuilder, and I got on this Snapchat reel and they did a compilation of me working out and me posing and stuff like that, and they called me 'the buff Barbie'," Stratton explained.

She added that she liked the nickname as it defined her character and image well.

"I thought it was kind of cute and was like a good parallel between being this cool girl that works out but is also into glam and hair and makeup, so I kind of wanted to stick with that when I came to WWE."

Stratton added that she hasn’t watched the blockbuster Barbie movie yet as she hasn’t gotten the time to do so. She also said that she isn’t much of a movie person, and that’s another reason why she hasn’t gone to watch the film.

