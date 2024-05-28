WWE star sends flirty message to Rhea Ripley after Liv Morgan ki**es Dominik Mysterio

This week's episode of RAW ended with a shocking moment that could cause a rift between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. Recently Cathy Kelley took to social media and seemingly sent a message to Mami.

Dominik Mysterio helped Liv Morgan accidentally at King and Queen of the Ring, leading Morgan to capture the Women's World Championship. The Judgment Day member did the same on the May 27 edition of the red brand show, as the champion retained her title by defeating Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage match. After the bout, the champion confronted "Dirty" Dom and forcefully ki**ed him in a shocking turn of events.

After the show ended, Rhea Ripley's "ex" Cathy Kelley took to Instagram to seemingly send a flirty message to The Eradicator while firing shots at Dominik Mysterio. The backstage interviewer posted several pictures of herself. She claimed to be loyal in the caption.

"I’m loyal babe," wrote Cathy Kelley.

You can check out Cathy Kelley's Instagram post below:

Liv Morgan sends message to Rhea Ripley after winning the Women's World Championship

Liv Morgan returned from injury at Royal Rumble earlier this year after being forced out of action following a vicious attack from Rhea Ripley. The 29-year-old announced her 'Revenge Tour,' claiming she would take everything away from Mami.

The former Riott Squad member attacked Ripley on RAW after WrestleMania XL. Unfortunately, The Judgment Day member sustained a shoulder injury and was forced to vacate her title. Liv Morgan won the championship by defeating Becky Lynch at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event.

In an interview with the Title Sports Network after the premium live event, Liv Morgan was asked how long she wanted to hold the title. In response, the champion stated that she wanted to be the longest-reigning Women's World Champion. The record is currently held by Ripley and Bayley, with 379 days as champion.

"The longest reigning women's champion in WWE's history. You're going to have to near kill me to get this [Title] out of my hands. This is going nowhere. This is the very best moment of my entire career. Because you know what? I came into this company, and no one expected a single thing from me. I beat all the odds, and I proved everyone wrong. Now I sit at the top of the division as the best women's superstar that we have here because I have this," said Morgan. [From 01:12 to 01:50]

The Judgment Day members were already facing several internal issues. It remains to be seen how Dominik Mysterio's recent actions will affect the faction's dynamic in the absence of Rhea Ripley.

