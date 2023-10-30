WWE star sends message ahead of first RAW match in almost 500 days

A WWE Superstar has shared a message on social media ahead of their first match on RAW in almost 500 days.

Tomorrow night's edition of WWE RAW is the final edition of the red brand ahead of Crown Jewel on November 4. Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is scheduled to defend the title in a Fatal Five-Way match at the premium live event in Saudi Arabia. Seth Rollins will also be putting the World Heavyweight Championship on the line against Drew McIntyre on Saturday night.

A few matches have been announced for this week's episode of RAW as well. Natalya is set to battle Women's Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green in a Trick or Street Fight, and the two superstars traded words earlier today. Seth Rollins will also be in action against JD McDonagh tomorrow night, and Xia Li will face Candice LeRae in a singles match.

Xia Li has not competed in a match on RAW since June 27, 2022. Li was in action in the Last Chance Money in the Bank Qualifying Six Pack Elimination Challenge match won by Becky Lynch 489 days ago. Ahead of her bout against The Poison Pixie tomorrow night on the red brand, XIa took to social media to encourage fans to watch her match.

"Let’s clear the obstacles first, don’t miss it, Monday night #raw ⚔️😈⚔️," she posted.

Xia Li returned to WWE RAW last month

Xia Li returned to the red brand last month and confronted former NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch backstage.

During an interview with Jackie Redmond on the October 9 edition of RAW, The Man was confronted by Li, who made it clear that she wanted a shot at the title. Lynch stated that she wasn't hard to find but has since dropped the NXT Women's Championship to Lyra Valkyria at NXT Halloween Havoc.

Li was also spotted in the background during another recent interview with Becky Lynch on this past Monday's episode of RAW.

Xia Li joined the WWE Performance Center following a tryout in January 2017 and became the first Chinese woman to compete in a WWE ring during the inaugural Mae Young Classic.

However, she has not captured a title during her tenure with the company so far and has hardly been featured on the main roster. Only time will tell if Xia Li will finally get the chance to regularly appear on WWE television moving forward.

