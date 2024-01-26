WWE star sends a message aimed at Bayley's family member, reacts to her tweet to Rhea Ripley

Bayley is gunning for Rhea Ripley's WWE Women's World Championship. Taking to social media, she sent a message to The Eradicator, which caught the attention of Carmella.

Carmella and Bayley are good friends off-camera. The former SmackDown Women's Champion is often seen responding to The Role Model on her social media posts with hilarious messages.

The 36-year-old once again didn't hold herself back, as she took to Twitter/X to send a sarcastic message aimed at Bayley's mom. Responding to the Damage CTRL leader's tweet to Ripley, Carmella sent a four-word message.

"I’m your mommy’s slayer….."

Carmella is a former SmackDown Women's Champion and a former Women's Money in the Bank briefcase holder. Her last appearance on WWE TV was back in March when she faced Bianca Belair.

The Princess of Staten Island has been absent due to maternity leave. She recently welcomed a baby boy with her husband and WWE commentator, Corey Graves.

Bayley wants a match against Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania 40

While Bayley is gunning for the Women's World Championship, her first aim would be to win the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Speaking in an interview with The New York Post, The Role Model claimed that Ripley is "untouchable" and is the most talked about woman on WWE TV. She said:

“If I’m able to work with her at WrestleMania, that would just be a dream match I [have] never even thought of before. She is obviously untouchable. She is the most talked about woman on TV right now and she backs it up. She doesn’t just have the look. She doesn’t just have the body. She doesn’t just have – besides Damage CTRL – a bada** group to align with. She’s so good and it makes me so mad."

It remains to be seen if Bayley could end up winning the Women's Royal Rumble.

