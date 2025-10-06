WWE star sends a message to Bayley's mom

WWE star Bayley was recently seen enjoying her time with family and friends at Kirk White's Big Time Wrestling. Veteran star Natalya sent a message to The Role Model's mom, who also featured in one of the videos that was posted on social media.The former SmackDown Women's Champion has undergone a major change of character in recent weeks. Earlier this year, she missed WrestleMania 41 after being removed from the match card at the very last minute. She was originally set to team up with Lyra Valkyria to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship. The former Hugger was also absent from SummerSlam 2025, as she failed to capture the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship.Reacting to Bayley's latest post on Instagram, Natalya sent a heartfelt message to her mother.&quot;Also, your mom is adorable!&quot;Vince Russo discussed WWE star Bayley's recent change of characterVince Russo commented on Bayley adopting a new character and questioned the end goal of the gimmick. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo questioned where WWE was heading with the character. &quot;Bayley and [Raquel] Rodriguez, we said it four weeks ago. Okay, bro. One week, Bayley's going to be mean Bayley. The next week, she's going to be happy Bayley. Then she's going to be mean Bayley. Okay. And where are you going with this? Where are you going with this? She's Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. One week she's Dr. Jekyll, the next week she's Mr. Hyde. Okay. We got that after the first time. Now, where are you going with this?&quot;Bayley has been alternating between her 'Role Model' and 'Hugger' gimmicks while portraying a split personality character. The 36-year-old superstar was victorious over Roxanne Perez quite recently on Monday Night RAW, but failed to beat Raquel Rodriguez.Surprisingly, she did save Lyra Valkyria, who made her way to the ring after the match against Rodriguez. However, she was ambushed by The Judgment Day duo.