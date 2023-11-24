Former WWE champion sends warning to Bronson Reed as RAW edges closer

A former WWE champion recently sent a warning message to Bronson Reed on social media.

On the November 13 edition of WWE's Monday Night Show, Bronson Reed got involved in the match between The Miz and Ivar. The 35-year-old provided a distraction and helped the A-lister win the bout. He then attacked Ivar after the fight ended.

During the latest episode of RAW, Ivar and Valhalla issued a challenge to Bronson Reed. The latter accepted the challenge moments later in a backstage segment. The two will face each other in a singles contest on next week's edition of the Red brand show.

Ivar recently took to his Instagram account to send a warning message to the Australian Superstar. The former WWE Tag Team Champion shared a video of himself making his entrance alongside Valhalla. Seemingly, Ivar is eagerly looking forward to facing Reed on the upcoming Monday:

You can check out the Instagram post below:

With both Ivar and Reed needing a win to carry their momentum forward, it will be interesting to see which superstar comes out on top this Monday.

Bronson Reed answers Ivar's challenge on WWE RAW

Bronson Reed and Ivar were part of the fatal four-way match which The Miz won to get a shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. The two have been involved in a tense storyline since. Things escalated when Reed attacked Ivar after costing him the match against The Miz.

After Ivar challenged Bronson Reed for a singles match, the latter wasted no time in accepting the challenge and firing shots at the former Tag Team Champion in a backstage segment.

In a passionate promo, Reed referred to Ivar as a cosplayer and not an actual warrior. He further claimed that the latter would not survive against 'Big' Bronson Reed as he would plant his opponent with a Tsunami:

"Ivar... you have the audacity to challenge me? Just remember, last week I wasn't the one that backed away and had my witch lady fight my battles for me. You are not a true warrior, you're a cosplayer, and next week... challenge accepted. Your long boat won't survive the crashing waves of the Tsunami, and you won't survive 'Big' Bronson Reed!" Reed said during the backstage segment.

Who do you think will come out on top next week on RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.