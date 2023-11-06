WWE star sends warning before competing for qualifying shot at Gunther's Intercontinental title on RAW

A WWE star just sent a message before his number-one contender's match for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.

Ricochet has been one of WWE's most exciting in-ring competitors over the last few years. He had a successful run in NXT and even won the NXT North American Championship before his call-up to the main roster. Ricochet won the Intercontinental Championship and held the title for 98 days before losing it to Gunther.

Ever since winning the Intercontinental Championship, The Ring General has been unstoppable. He is currently the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history. Since he has beaten everyone put in front of him, WWE is on a quest to find a new challenger. Next week on RAW, there will be a fatal 4-way match to determine the number one contender for his title. The match will feature Ricochet, The Miz, Bronson Reed, and Ivar.

Ahead of this match, Ricochet took to social media to send a message to his opponents.

"Ima smack each one, individually. #WWERaw"

Check out his tweet here:

Why Gunther didn't compete at WWE Crown Jewel

Despite being a workhorse champion, The Ring General didn't defend his title at Crown Jewel. Instead, he will be defending the Intercontinental Championship against whoever wins the number-one contender's match on RAW.

The Austrian star revealed to Kronen Zeitung that he is not allowed to leave the United States for six months due to strict residence regulations.

“For the next six months, GUNTHER (his stage name), who lives in Orlando, is not allowed to leave the USA due to strict residence regulations, and is only allowed to perform within the States during this time.”

It will be interesting to see who will become the next challenger for the Intercontinental Championship.

