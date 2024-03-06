WWE star set for massive return after 329 days - Reports

A major return is potentially on the horizon for this week's special WWE show, NXT Roadblock 2024.

During last week's episode of NXT, a mysterious vignette featuring a beach scene accompanied by the message 'See You Soon' aired. This has sparked speculation among many fans, with a prevailing belief that it could signify the imminent return of Sol Ruca. The talented WWE star has been sidelined for 11 months due to a torn ACL.

As per the latest report by Corey Brennan of Fightful Select, it has been confirmed that the vignette was indeed teasing Sol Ruca's return. Her comeback is anticipated to take place during the March 5 edition of NXT.

Her last televised appearance was 329 days ago when she faced Tiffany Stratton during the April 11, 2023, episode of NXT. She has since been out of action but recently returned to the live event circuit.

