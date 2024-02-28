Female star gears up for WWE TV return following 11-month hiatus

A current WWE female star is gearing up for her TV return for the first time after nearly 11 months of absence due to an injury.

The superstar in question is Sol Ruca who was last seen on television in 2023. She injured her knee in April 2023 as her last televised appearance was a match against the former NXT Champion Tiffany Stratton.

Earlier this month, Ruca finally made her in-ring return at the NXT Live Event in Crystal River, Florida after being away for almost ten months. The 24-year-old star teamed with Brinley Reece in a losing effort against Jacy Jayne & Thea Hail.

A cryptic video vignette during the latest episode of NXT strongly suggests Sol Ruca's imminent return to television. The video featured a beach and the message "see you soon" written on the sand which hints at the return of a familiar face at NXT Roadblock on March 5.

Considering this character's surfer persona this is likely a wave (pun intended) for the 24-year-old WWE Superstar's return to the action in the coming month.

Triple H and WWE were reportedly "very high" on Sol Ruca before she was written off television

Chief Content Officer Triple H has a keen eye for up-and-coming talents and pushing them to the top is one of his main priorities.

Sol Ruca signed with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2022 as she excelled in acrobatics and tumbling with no professional wrestling background. Following the female star's impressive in-ring performances last year, Ruca caught the attention of the company's higher-ups and Triple H.

Dave Melter of WON in 2023 reported that many in WWE are "very, very high," on the 24-year-old star's bright future ahead.

The wrestling world has already seen the return of Shawn Spears on the latest episode of NXT. Now, fans are excited to see Sol Ruca grace her presence on TV after almost a year on next week's episode of the white and gold brand.

