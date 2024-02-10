WWE Superstar returns to the ring after 301 days at recent event

A current WWE Superstar has finally made her return to the ring after nearly 10 months' absence due to an injury. Last night's NXT Live Event in Crystal River, Florida, saw the in-ring comeback of Sol Ruca.

She suffered a torn ACL in April 2023, with her last match coming in an untelevised setting alongside Daniel Palmer against Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. Ruca returned in a similar match, as she teamed with Brinley Reece against Thea Hail and Jacy Jayne of Chase U.

Despite being on the losing side, the 24-year-old WWE star took to Twitter to send a heartfelt message about her in-ring return after 301 days:

"Wooohooo it’s good to be back," tweeted Sol Ruca.

It remains to be seen if Sol Ruca's on-screen return will happen on next Tuesday's episode of NXT. Hopefully, the rising star can pick up where she left off, as she showed great potential in the ring before getting injured.

WWE NXT has been on fire lately

WWE's developmental brand has been delivering great shows for a while, with the Vengeance Day Premium Live Event featuring great action and monumental moments. The road to NXT Stand & Deliver is underway, and the WrestleMania weekend show promises to be a cracker.

The standout match will likely be between Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams after the former viciously turned heel on his now ex-best friend.

Meanwhile, Ilja Dragunov has been great as the NXT Champion, with several successful defenses against Williams, Dijak, Baron Corbin, and others.

Corbin himself is in an entertaining angle with Bron Breakker. The two are now a tag team, having recently won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. The Wolf Dogs could become champions soon, although Breakker has also been called up to WWE's main roster.

Both RAW and SmackDown have sent him offers, so it will be interesting to see which brand the second-generation star will end up on.

