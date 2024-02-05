WWE NXT Vengeance Day kicked off with the Dusty Cup Final, and we got some big matches to follow it up as well. Lola Vice came in with the breakout contract cash-in while we got a big betrayal at the end.

Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin def. Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams

Dijak def. Joe Gacy

The D'Angelo Family def. OTM

Lyra Valkyria def. Roxanne Perez & Lola Vice to retain the NXT Women's Championship

Oba Femi def. Dragon Lee to retain the North American Championship

Ilja Dragunov def. Trick Williams to retain the NXT Championship

WWE NXT Vengeance Day Results (February 4, 2024): Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes vs. Baron Corbin & Bron Breakker - Dusty Cup Finals

Breakker and Hayes kicked off the match, and the Wolf Dogs were sent outside the ring early on before Corbin tagged in and hit the Death Valley Driver. Bron came back and hit the Ace Crusher followed by a big sequence from all four competitors.

Melo was in trouble in the ring before Corbin was tagged back in and so was Trick. Corbin took some strikes and Bron took a crossbody before Hayes came back with a codebreaker. Melo took the End of Days and Trick took the Deep Six before Breakker hit a big senton.

Hayes went for the Nothin But Net in the ring but Corbin countered it before Trick took the latter out. Breakker went for a spear and Melo got in the way to save Trick before Bron picked up the win.

Result: Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin def. Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams

Grade: B+

Dijak vs. Joe Gacy - No DQ match at NXT Vengeance Day

Dijak had a nightstick to kick things off and Gacy got a baton to defend himself as well. Dijak had the early advantage and tossed Gacy outside for a big dive before the latter got trash cans, chairs, and duct tape into the ring. Gacy set up a table with toy soldiers and Hot Wheels' on it before Dijak hit him with the Cyclone Kill and the Death Valley Driver.

Joe was caught inside a trash can and took some shots on top before dropping Dijak off the apron and through the loaded table. Back in the ring, Dijak got a chokeslam before Gacy blindfolded him with Duct Tape and unloaded on him with Kendo Sticks.

Dijak managed to rip the duct tape off his eyes before getting spiked with a DDT on the steel chair in the ring. Gacy followed up with a diving splash but failed to get the pin. Dijak recovered and hit Gacy with a nightstick before getting the Feast Your Eyes for the win.

Result: Dijak def. Joe Gacy

Grade: A

Jacy Jayne, Thea Hail, and the others were signing calendars backstage and Jacy let us know that they were on track to settle all debts for Chase U with the proceedings from the calendar.

The D'Angelo Family vs. OTM - Mixed Tag Team match at NXT Vengeance Day

The Family attacked OTM before the match and cleared the ring before Rizzo and Parker kicked off the match in the ring. OTM took out Tony and Stacks on the outside as Parker got a big slam on Rizzo in the corner.

Tags were made and D'Angelo was isolated in the ring before all six competitors ended up in the ring with the Family taking out OTM. Tony hit a big cannonball in the corner before Parker tackled Stacks off the apron.

Stacks got dropped on the apron once more before SCRYPTS interfered and hit him with a kick on the outside. Stacks took a double finisher in the ring but the Don broke up the pin. Tony tagged in and got some big spinebusters before Parker punched him in the face.

Rizzo chased Parker off to the outside before Stacks and the Rizzo hit dives on OTM to the ringside. SCRYPTS tried for another interference but got wiped out before The Don hit a spinebuster and the Forget-about-it for the win.

Result: The D'Angelo Family def. OTM

Grade: A-

Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Lola Vice - NXT Women's Championship match at NXT Vengeance Day

The champ had the early advantage and Perez came back with an arm drag but Lyra converted it into an arm bar. Perez came back with a takedown and went for a dive but got caught with a fist.

Valkyria got the kick through the ropes and dropped Roxy on the outside before getting a near fall off a springboard moonsault. The champ got a big suplex for a near fall before hitting a big German Suplex.

Roxanne got the Pop Rox off a counter before she was about to go for the pin but Lola Vice came in and took out Tatum Paxley at ringside before cashing in her Breakout Contract, making it a triple threat match.

Vice got some big moves leading to near falls on Perez and the champ before getting double hip attacks on them in the corner. Perez came back with knee strikes and dives but the champ caught her off a dive and almost got the pin.

Lyra took Lola out with a kick but took the Pop Rox before Paxley broke up the pin and dragged Roxy outside. The champ hit the Nightwish on Lola in the ring before picking up the ring.

Result: Lyra Valkyria def. Roxanne Perez & Lola Vice to retain the NXT Women's Championship

Grade: A

Backstage, Riley Osborne asked Thea Hail out on Valentine's Day before we got some cryptic text on the screen talking about evil.

Oba Femi (c) vs. Dragon Lee - North American Championship match at NXT Vengeance Day

Lee took Oba to the outside and unloaded on him but the champ turned it around and got some big strikes of his own. Femi carried Lee and took him back to the ring before catching him off a dive but Dragon countered the big move.

Femi went for another big slam but Lee turned it into a modified octopus hold. The champ managed to barely break out of it before Lee got three big dropkicks in the corner for a near fall. Lee got a massive powerbomb for another two-count before getting a knee strike on the apron.

Oba caught Lee with a chop before the latter blocked a chokeslam on the announce desk. Femi chokeslammed Lee into a chair before dropping him back inside the ring. Lee took the powerbomb before Femi picked up the win.

Result: Oba Femi def. Dragon Lee to retain the North American Championship

Grade: B

Lexis King was trying to flirt with Thea Hail backstage before Riley Osborne came in and the two headed for a brawl.

Roxanne Perez attacked Lola Vice and officials came in to break it up before we headed for the main event.

Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Trick Williams - NXT Championship match at Vengeance Day

Williams took the Constantine Special early on and while Trick was already bleeding after the first match, Dragunov's nose was now busted open as well. Trick took a big kick in the corner before the champ hit some awkward German Suplexes.

Trick was sent outside and took a German Suplex on the floor before Ilja hit a Death Valley Driver on the apron. The champ planted Trick in the ring once more before the latter countered the H Bomb and hit a codebreaker.

Trick hit a big Uranage on the floor before Melo got involved and the champ hit him so hard that he ran into Williams, taking out his knee. Williams got an H Bomb of his own before Dragunov got the Jackknife takedown and got the H Bomb before hitting another one from the top rope.

Trick got a big boot off a counter before a distraction from Melo saw the official get taken out. Trick got the running knee but the ref was down. A new ref came in but it was too late and the champ kicked out.

Dragunov got another H Bomb before his dive was met with knees from Trick. Williams took the Torpedo Moscow before Dragunov picked up the win.

Result: Ilja Dragunov def. Trick Williams to retain the NXT Championship

Melo attacked Trick after the match and got a steel chair before repeatedly attacking his knee with it. Melo sat down on the chair and dropped the Trick-Melo-Gang shirt on top of Trick before walking out.

Grade: A+

