WWE star set to miss SmackDown; appearance confirmed, massive change required

A popular star is set to miss WWE SmackDown on the Road to WrestleMania 41. Meanwhile, he has been confirmed to appear on another show. The name in question is Joe Tessitore.

Last year, Joe Tessitore joined WWE and became one of the voices of Monday Night RAW. The 54-year-old star impressed the audience with his work in the commentary booth alongside Wade Barrett. The duo remained together when the transfer window opened and joined Friday Night SmackDown.

According to ESPN, Tessitore will be on Top Rank Boxing featuring Denys Berinchyk versus Keyshawn Davis on Friday. The event will take place at Madison Square Garden, and SmackDown will be hosted in Washington, DC. Hence, Tessitore will miss the WWE show.

While it has not been announced, Tessitore will be replaced for the particular show. However, it is unlikely to be a permanent change.

Superstars will compete on WWE SmackDown to qualify for Elimination Chamber 2025

Elimination Chamber is arguably the biggest roadblock for champions and challengers heading into WrestleMania. Over the years, championships have changed hands many times inside the hellacious structure. Meanwhile, many have punched their tickets to The Grandest Stage of Them All by winning the Chamber bout.

Earlier this month, Charlotte Flair and Jey Uso secured their spots at WrestleMania 41 by winning their respective Royal Rumble matches. While Jey picked Gunther, Flair has yet to finalize her opponent for the mega event. The management has announced two Elimination Chamber matches, with the winners receiving a world championship shot at 'Mania.

John Cena, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre, and CM Punk have booked their spots in the Chamber match in Canada. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, and Bianca Belair are set to enter the Women's Elimination Chamber contest. On the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown, two qualifying matches will take place.

Damian Priest, Braun Strowman, and Jacob Fatu will compete in a Triple Threat match for a spot in the men's bout. Meanwhile, Naomi will face Chelsea Green in a one-on-one match for a spot in the women's contest.

