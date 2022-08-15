"Don’t know if he’s ever coming back" - Seth Rollins unsure WWE icon will face him

WWE star Seth Rollins has named Shawn Michaels as his dream WrestleMania opponent, but is unsure if the legend will ever step back into the squared circle.

Michaels returned to the WWE ring in 2018 at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. D-Generation X, Shawn Michaels and Triple H faced The Brothers of Destruction, The Undertaker and Kane at the event. The Heartbreak Kid retired from pro wrestling in 2010 but made a surprising return eight years later for a one-off match in the Middle East.

At the WrestleMania 39 launch party, Rollins said that Shawn Michaels would be his dream opponent at The Show of Shows, and even joked that he's teased the Hall of Famer about it.

"'Heartbreak Kid’ Shawn Michaels, baby [is my WrestleMania dream opponent]… Shawn? I’ve teased him a little bit about it. I think after his last coming out of retirement match, I don’t know if he’s ever coming back again [Rollins laughed]," said Rollins. [H/T Post Wrestling]

Michaels and The Game got the win in that match in Saudi Arabia, which had several botched spots. The two legends also looked physically exhausted at the end of the match.

WWE legend Shawn Michaels doesn't want to return to the ring.

Shawn Michaels, in an interview last year, said that he regrets his return to the ring in 2018. The Heartbreak Kid stated that it was fun for him to get back in the ring with his friends, but he doesn't have the desire to step back into the ring once again.

"I think people have always been kind of confused with my peace and joy with the way I did things. And that somehow there should be something nagging at me, something left unfinished," said the WWE Hall of Famer.

Michaels is currently still involved with WWE as one of the chief proponents of the company's NXT brand.

