WWE star shares cryptic message after being absent for 22 days

One of WWE's biggest superstars has been absent on television since SummerSlam on August 5th in Detroit, Michigan.

The Nigerian Giant Omos competed in the Slim Jim Battle Royal, in which the entire lot of superstars banded together to eliminate him. The 29-year-old's manager - MVP - has also retained a low-profile.

MVP recently took to Instagram to share a post highlighting his remarkable year-long run as US Champion, between May 2007 to April 2008. The veteran's reign during the late aughts is widely regarded as one of the best of all time. Could this be a sign of things to come?

"The real MVP..." he wrote.

Omos has already faced both Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar, at WrestleMania no less. The Nigerian Giant even wrestled Seth Rollins prior to the latter's coronation as World Heavyweight Champion earlier this year, and held the RAW Tag Team belt previously alongside AJ Styles. The young star is yet to win a singles title though.

MVP hopes to lead Omos to winning championship gold in WWE

The veteran disclosed his intentions for The Nigerian Giant on Good Karma Wrestling. While MVP was speaking more about his guy hoisting the "premiere championship", the young star does have a long career ahead of him. A US title win is not out of the realm of possibility. MVP on Omos winning gold in the global juggernaut:

“I hope to accomplish one thing at this point in my career and that is leading The Nigerian Giant to championship gold. He knows what it is to be a winner. He’s been a winner his entire life. Now, he’s made it to the WWE, I would say the NFL of professional wrestling if you will. The absolute apex. No one is bigger, no one is stronger and with my experience and his aptitude, the WWE Championship, I would say it’s an inevitability." [H/T: POST Wrestling]

MVP further stated:

"We will get there. But it’s not easy. I’m not gonna discount the talents of anyone in the WWE. You have some amazing talents, amazingly talented people. For example, Roman Reigns who is the Undisputed Champion right now and we’re trying to get there, but, intelligently, step by step, The Nigerian Giant Omos is smashing everyone in his path and the goal, my goal is to see him hoist the premiere championship in all of sports-entertainment."

What could be lying ahead for The Nigerian Giant as we inch closer Payback, scheduled to air live on September 2? Sound off in the comments section below.