WWE star shares cryptic message ahead of Clash at the Castle

A WWE Superstar shared a cryptic message on social media today ahead of tonight's SmackDown. WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 will air live tomorrow, and the anticipation for the event is off the charts.

Drew McIntyre will be challenging The Judgment Day's Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at the premium live event tomorrow night. Karrion Kross took to social media ahead of the match and shared an odd message.

"Nietzsche once said that time was a flat circle. That all things were destined to repeat themselves the way they play out. Can’t you see the writing on the wall? Another me is what they will never see," wrote Kross.

A wrestling fan responded and said he was excited to see what Kross was going to do this Monday on RAW. Kross responded with a warning that it was "time to bring the pain," as seen in his post below.

At Clash at the Castle 2022, The Scottish Warrior challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship but couldn't get the job done. The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa made his main roster debut and cost McIntyre his chance to become champion. Karrion Kross was also in the front for the match a couple of years ago, as he had issues with Drew McIntyre in storyline at the time.

Bill Apter wants to see WWE star become champion at Clash at the Castle

Bill Apter is hoping to see Sami Zayn's Intercontinental Championship reign come to an end at the hands of Chad Gable this weekend at the premium live event.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, the legendary journalist complimented Chad Gable for his work recently on WWE RAW. Apter said that Gable's work on the microphone has been "absolutely stupendous" and is hoping he wins the Intercontinental Championship tomorrow night.

"Chad Gable, oh my God!" Apter said. "This whole thing with him and Otis and the rest of his team there, he is turning out to be one of the best heels that I have ever seen. Great ring work, but his microphone work is absolutely stupendous. This is one of my favorite parts of Monday Night RAW at this point, watching Chad Gable work." [0:18 – 0:47]

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

Bill Apter has previously claimed that Karrion Kross could use a reset in WWE NXT. It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for Kross and his Final Testament faction moving forward on RAW.