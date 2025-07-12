WWE star shares emotional post about recent "life changing night"

WWE Superstar Karrion Kross has become a fan favorite lately, as he continues his feud with fellow RAW superstar Sami Zayn. The former NXT Champion has moved to singles competition along with his real-life wife Scarlett, after WWE disbanded The Final Testament earlier in the year.

Monday on RAW, Karrion Kross and Scarlett had a segment, where they spoke with WWE backstage reporter Jackie Redmond, with the former champion taking shots at Sami Zayn. At the same time, what stood out was that Kross got a standing ovation from fans in Providence, with the crowd chanting "We want Kross".

Karrion Kross posted a video of the "We Want Kross" chants and the standing ovation he received during the show on his Instagram account. In the caption of the post, he wrote:

"Absolutely F** life changing night I’ll never forget for as long as I live," Kross wrote on his post on Instagram, as he has become a fan favorite as of late.

Check out the post below:

With that in mind, the question now is whether WWE Creative will push him going forward.

Karrion Kross sends a message to Sami Zayn after assaulting him on WWE RAW

The former NXT champion sent a clear message to his RAW opponent during his interview with Jackie Redmond. Kross said that he will continue to assault Zayn until he acknowledges him.

"That’s what’s going to happen. What did you think was going to happen? You beat me in Saudi Arabia and I was just going to go away? Sami, it’s very simple. All I need you to say is, ‘Kross told the truth.’ And until you do that, this is going to happen week after week after week. Because let’s tell the truth, Sami. I am the devil they know versus you the devil they don’t. Your move," Karrion Kross said. [H/T: Yahoo Sports]

Expand Tweet

Monday on RAW, the expectation is that Zayn will be out for revenge, as the creative team could book another match between the two superstars at SummerSlam.

