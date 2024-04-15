WWE star shares heartwarming update with Rhea Ripley

A WWE star recently shared a heartwarming update featuring current Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. The name in question is Cathy Kelley.

Rhea Ripley has been one of the most dominant women's champions in the recent history of the Stamford-based company, having held the title for over a year. The Nightmare's most recent title defense was against Becky Lynch on Night One of WrestleMania XL. The champion claimed the victory after flooring The Man with The Riptide.

WWE backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley recently took to Instagram to share a heartwarming update with Rhea Ripley. She posted a picture of the Women's World Champion lifting her in the backstage area at WrestleMania XL. The 35-year-old referred to the iconic frame featuring "Macho Man" Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth in the captions:

"telling my kids this is macho man and miss elizabeth," she wrote.

Rhea Ripley shares her opinion on a potential match with Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill made her RAW debut this past week in a singles match against Chelsea Green. The Storm defeated the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion in under a minute. The former AEW star has dominated her opponents since her in-ring debut at Royal Rumble earlier this year.

During her appearance on the Cheap Heat show in Philadelphia, Rhea Ripley was asked about a potential match against the 31-year-old. In response, the Women's World Champion stated that she is looking forward to facing the former TBS Champion as she believes that Cargill can give her a run for her money:

"Yeah, I mean, it really excites me; it does. I love a good challenge, and Jade Cargill is someone that I think could bring that to me. She looks the part, she acts the part, she talks the part, she dresses the part, she does everything correct, and when that day comes, I think it's a big match feel. I don't know when that will be, whether it is WrestleMania 41, 42, or 43; I'm not sure, but when that day comes, people are going to be talking about it and people are going to be looking forward to it. So, I'm also looking forward to it," she said.

The Judgment Day member, however, currently has Liv Morgan to deal with, as the former SmackDown Women's Champion attacked Ripley backstage on the latest edition of the red brand. It remains to be seen if Morgan's recent sneak attack will lead to a title match between the two superstars at the upcoming premium live event.

