WWE star shares injury update following SummerSlam

A major WWE name has shared an update on his unfortunate injury. He is seemingly traveling for the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

WWE backstage producer and wrestling veteran Shane Helms (fka Hurricane) recently revealed that he had injured his hand. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion shared a picture of an X-ray on Instagram, revealing a fractured ring finger.

Earlier today, Helms took to his Instagram stories to share a selfie sitting in a car. The 52-year-old could be seen wearing a cast. He noted that he was on his way to Montreal, the city in which tonight's edition of Friday Night SmackDown will air live from.

"Captain Fat Knuckles otw to Montreal!" he wrote.

Below is a screenshot of of his Instagram story:

Shane Helms in a cast [Picture credits: The star's Instagram]

Ex-WWE writer calls out Shane Helms over recent remarks

Last month, Shane Helms took to his X/Twitter account to comment on Vince Russo's 25-year-old controversial promo on Hulk Hogan. He referred to it as "embarrassing."

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo wasn't amused by Helms' comments. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, the 64-year-old insinuated that he gave the latter his big break in the 3 Count faction in WCW, as he noted that no one knew him before he was a part of the group. Russo added that he was tired of people who he helped back in the day taking shots at him.

"Did anybody know who Shane Helms was before 3 Count?" Russo said. "Did anybody know who the dude was? I am so sick and tired of these freaking guys that I helped out, and then to get over with the marks and to get the pop from the marks, 'Oh, let's take a cheap shot at Vince Russo.' Bro, grow the F up. I'm so sick and tired of these guys. I'm certainly not gonna take any bulls**t from Shane Helms," Russo said.

You can check out the video below for Vince Russo's comments:

Shane Helms' last in-ring appearance was at the Royal Rumble 2021 Premium Live Event. He entered the iconic 30-man match as Hurricane Helms. He signed a Legends deal with WWE the following year. It will be interesting to see if he returns to the squared circle again in the future.

