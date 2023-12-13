WWE star shares one-word reaction to Rhea Ripley confrontation on RAW

A WWE RAW star has shared a one-word reaction to an interesting confrontation involving The Judgment Day's Rhea Ripley last night on the red brand.

Ripley was in action last night on RAW in a non-title match against Maxxine Dupri in a singles match and defeated The Alpha Academy member with ease. After the bout, The Eradicator attacked Dupri before Ivy Nile made the save. Nile and the Women's World Champion had a stare-down in the middle of the ring before Mami retreated.

Nia Jax returned to the company during the September 11 edition of RAW and attacked Raquel Rodriguez during her title match against Rhea Ripley. Jax then beat the champion down after the bout. The Irresistible Force competed in the Fatal Five-Way for the Women's World Championship at Crown Jewel, but The Eradicator was able to retain.

The 39-year-old took to social media today to share a one-word reaction to the confrontation between Nile and Ripley last night on RAW. She wrote "Oooo," as seen in her post below.

"Oooo 👀🔥," she wrote.

Nia Jax revealed she wanted to face Rhea Ripley before her WWE return

Nia Jax disclosed that she wanted to knock Rhea Ripley "down a couple of pegs" before she returned to the promotion in September.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in August, Jax praised Trish Stratus and stated that she looked incredible. The Irresistible Force added that Ripley was doing a great job but needed to be humbled.

"I think Becky's doing her own thing with Trish [Stratus], and I think that's good. I love Trish. Yeah [surprised Stratus returned]. Trish, honestly, she looks incredible. She's ageless, I'm jealous of her. Rhea's doing a great job. She's kind of on this rise. She might need to be knocked down a couple of pegs." [From 02:42 – 03:01]

Nia Jax entered into a rivalry with Becky Lynch last night on WWE RAW. Only time will tell if the 39-year-old will get the opportunity to challenge Rhea Ripley for the title in a singles match sometime down the line.

