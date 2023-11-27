WWE star shares thirsty image to attract Rhea Ripley

A WWE star recently shared an NSFW image of herself to attract the attention of Rhea Ripley, but it seems like she also captivated many fans.

There are times when Ripley breaks character on social media. She seems close to almost everyone in the women's locker room, but her friendship with Cathy Kelley is among the WWE Universe's favorites.

But since Kelley moved to SmackDown in the WWE draft, Ripley has called Samantha Irvin, her new "girlfriend." Kelley was "heartbroken" about it and has continuously tried to "get the attention" of The Eradicator.

In a recent post on X/Twitter, Cathy Kelley posted a provocative photo showing her stunning look at Survivor Series. It was a response to fans who called her out for trying to get noticed by the reigning Women's World Champion.

"Whoever said I was wearing Rhea Ripley colors last night to get her to notice me must have missed all the other ways I was trying to get her to notice me," Kelley wrote.

Cathy Kelley loves working with Rhea Ripley

In an appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Cathy Kelley was asked who she had the most fun working within WWE. Kelley knew that she only had one answer, and it was Rhea Ripley.

"I feel like there is an obvious answer to this," Kelley said. "I really do enjoy working with Rhea. I know the WWE Universe is interested as well in some capacity. But I think it's fun because it's a different reaction from me."

Kelley was also proud to have witnessed Ripley's rise from NXT to the main roster. She even recalled being the backstage interviewer for Mami's first-ever live interview.

On a scale of 1 to 10, how do you rate the friendship between Kelley and Ripley on social media? Share your answers in the comments section below.

